Hilton Head Island resident creates anti-fog spray for wearing mask with glasses

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Now that masks have become mandatory inside most establishments, one Hilton Head Island resident is making mask-wearing easier for those who also wear glasses.

He created an anti-fog spray for glasses and face shields that forms a protective layer to keep condensation from building up.

Wayne Beckley, the creator of the Anti-Fog Cleanser Spray and president of Merlot Corporation, says he wanted to create a solution for the 164 million people in the U.S. who wear glasses so they can safely wear both.

“I love to develop new products where there’s a niche, where there’s a need,” Beckley said. “In this case, people just kept telling me there’s a need because their glasses kept fogging up.”

“My background is chemistry, so I developed a proprietary formula for this,” he continued.

Beckley says the anti-bacterial formula is safe for all lens types and creates a layer of protection while cleaning lenses at the same time. The mist also works on sunglasses.

“I happen to live here in Hilton Head and everyone has been very supportive of it,” Beckley said. “They’re excited because they said they’ve been looking for something like this and finally someone made it.”

“It’s always very hard getting started as a new entrepreneur, but the community loves to support local entrepreneurs so that’s a great deal of help,” he added.

How it works:

Spray Anti-Fog Cleanser mist onto the front and back of lenses or face-shield

Leave on one to two minutes

Gently wipe with a soft cloth until clean and dry

You can find the product at Walmart and ACE Hardware Stores on Hilton Head Island or by visiting the Merlot website.