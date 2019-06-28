Hilton Head Island now offering free shuttle service to Coligny Beach Park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island now offers complimentary shuttle service to Coligny Beach Park during peak visitor times on weekends and holidays through the remainder of the summer.

According to a release by the Town of Hilton Head Island, this decision was made to help with traffic on the busy Pope Avenue Corridor and congestion at its Coligny Beach parking lot.

Starting June 29, a Palmetto Breeze shuttle will pick up guests at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort’s Hilton Head Island campus and drop them off at Coligny Beach Park. The service is free and will operate continuously from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. Shuttles will also run next week on July 4 and July 5.

After 1 p.m., guests will be able to ride the regularly scheduled Breeze Trolleys.

“With this new service, we hope to ease traffic in the Coligny area, maximize the opportunity to provide free parking during the busy summer months, and create a safe environment for all of our visitors,” Scott Liggett, Director of Public Projects and Facilities said.

Town staff and security officers will monitor the parking lot to help redirect visitors to USCB when the lot gets full. There will also be message boards in the median on Pope Avenue near Office Park Road to let motorists know of overflow parking.

For more information on the Breeze Trolley routes, visit breezetrolley.com.