Hilton Head Island native’s masks go global

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Michelle Collins-Windle says she never thought she’d make clothes, let alone masks after she bought an old, $20 sewing machine from a thrift store.

The Hilton Head Island native taught herself how to sew and made her own clothes to wear to church. She says it wasn’t long before people in her North Carolina community began asking her to make clothes for them as well.

Now, after having designs featured in New York Fashion Week and auditioning for Bravo’s “Project Runway,” she’s making masks for people around the globe.

“The process is still going and I’m still making masks,” she said. “It’s going to be the new norm so you got to have a mask.”

Collins-Windle first made a mask for her son with asthma to wear when he went to school.

She began posting some of her masks on social media and received a large number of requests — some from as far as South Korea.

Even though it has gotten overwhelming at times, Collins-Windle says it is all a labor of love.

“It makes me feel good because it is just my nature,” she said. “I like helping people. This is just something here now that we really need to help each other with this. And wearing a face mask is helping.”

Masks are available for purchase via Collins-Windle’s Facebook page or her website.