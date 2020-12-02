Hilton Head Island mask requirement extended into new year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to extend the town’s face mask requirement into the new year.

The ordinance will now expire on Feb. 3. The council has the option to repeal it by special vote before then.

Masks must be worn in all commercial spaces, including grocery stores, restaurants, bars, gyms and stores.

People can take off their masks when eating or drinking or if they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.