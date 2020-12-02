Hilton Head Island mask requirement extended into new year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island Town Council voted unanimously Wednesday afternoon to extend the town’s face mask requirement into the new year.
The ordinance will now expire on Feb. 3. The council has the option to repeal it by special vote before then.
Masks must be worn in all commercial spaces, including grocery stores, restaurants, bars, gyms and stores.
People can take off their masks when eating or drinking or if they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing one.
LATEST NEWS:
- Opioid crisis has worsened during the pandemic, lawmakers fear
- President, senators respond to Georgia official’s outrage over election threats
- Man injured in St. Helena Island shooting
- House Committee presses Secretary Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Powell on COVID-19 relief
- Democrats push Congress to act on COVID relief bill