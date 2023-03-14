HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Some of the world’s best young musicians are performing on Hilton Head Island this week.

The Hilton Head Island International Piano’s 26th competition drew 107 applicants from 16 different countries to compete for a total of $22,000 cash prizes.

Twenty elite artists, ages 13 to 17, were chosen to perform their best pieces for judges during two preliminary rounds.

Those performances are taking place between 1:30 and 9:30 p.m. each day through Thursday at St. Luke’s Anglican Church.

“We are extremely proud to present this amazingly talented group of young musicians, who we are calling our ’20 for ’23!’” Steven Shaiman, competition director, stated. “This is the 26th competition in our distinguished history, and the sixth to feature young artists in the 13 to 17 range, and I know that audiences won’t want to miss their exciting performances.”

Thursday evening, five finalists will be chosen by the judges. They’ll have the opportunity to perform with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

Late Saturday evening, the judges will choose the winners who will be announced on stage at the end of the event.

In addition to cash prizes, the first prize winner will be invited to perform with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra during the concert season.

Tickets are on sale now at hhipc.org and can also be obtained by calling the box office at 843-842-2055.

Each performance will be streamed live on the competition’s website for piano lovers everywhere.