Hilton Head Island High School cheerleading team quarantining after COVID-19 case

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The entire Hilton Head Island High School cheerleading team is quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Since Oct. 13, five students have tested positive at Hilton Head Island High School. Three of them are virtual students and two are in-person students.

One of the students is a cheerleader, so the entire team of 25 will be quarantining.

Back in September, the school postponed the start of its football season after a part-time employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Eighteen football players, along with the JV and varsity cheer squads, quarantined based on guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

To see the Beaufort County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.