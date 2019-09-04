Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue reducing staff during Hurricane Dorian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue announcing they have reduced staffing on the island. Three stations have been closed. Station 1 at 70 Shipyard Drive, Station 2 at 65 Lighthouse Road and Station 3 at 534 William Hilton Parkway have been secured. The crews and apparatus have been relocated to the Public Safety Evacuation point at USCB in Bluffton.

Four Stations will remain open for response as long as weather conditions allow. Those remaining stations include Station 4 at 400 Squire Pope Road, Station 5 at 20 Whooping Crane Way, Station 6 at 12 Dalmatian Lane and Station 7 at 1001 Marshland Road.

Officials advise residents that did not evacuate, emergency services may not be able to respond to some emergencies due to unsafe weather conditions. Emergency operations will be discontinued when wind conditions reach an unsafe speed.

Officials say if response operations are discontinued, 911 calls will continue to be answered and recorded for response by emergency crews once it is safe. Hilton Head Fire urge residents and guests to stay indoors and avoid driving, especially on bridges, as wind speeds continue to increase.

