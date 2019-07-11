Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue hiring first responders

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry fire department is looking to add a few more men and women to their team to help their mission of keeping the community safe.

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue has positions open for 911 dispatchers and, of course, firefighters. Officials say they are the only local department that provides all EMS personnel with fire training and vice versa.

Current firefighters say the job is not just about protecting the community — but building better bonds.

“You have a lot of support to do what you want and make sure everything is covered, but they will always allow us to give back and talk to people and be stewards to the community,” said Lt. Willie Ferguson, Hilton Head Fire paramedic, adding, “If you are interested in serving the community and giving back a little bit, that’s the type of person I would like to see working hand in hand with myself.”

Interested applicants can submit their information online here. There is a written test to be taken online, followed by a physical exam and an in-person interview.

Minimum qualifications are as follows:

18 years of age

Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D

Possess a valid driver’s license

Be eligible to work in the United States

For additional information on the selection process, visit here.