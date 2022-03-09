HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island says it becomes Hilton Head “Ireland” for one day a year, when the parade comes to town. And after two years away, organizers and businesses say they are ready to march again.

“We are very excited to be back, really three years of effort and here we go,” said Hilton Head Island Parade Committee Chairman, Alan Perry.

The sign on Reilly’s restaurant may be wrong, but everyone on Hilton Head Island knows exactly when St. Patrick’s Day is. Here, it’s Sunday.

“We’ve got Boston, we’ve got New York both police pipe and drums, which we’re really excited to have them. Charleston, Atlanta. We’ve got 11 bands in total that are coming in.”

A celebration, which means a lot to local businesses.

“We did a study in 2019 and it’s a well over $2 million benefit to the community for that one-day event,” Perry said.

Hotels and Air BnB’s still have some available at the right price, but not much.

“For some, it’s the biggest day of the year and it really can make or break a year for some of these companies,” Perry said.

The numbers of floats are a little down. This year there were 110 entries instead of the usual 140. But organizers said that won’t change the numbers on the parade route, which is expected to see between 25-30,000 people.

“We’ve always tried to keep it around a two-hour parade which focuses more on the family aspect,” Perry said.

And COVID-19 rules will not be ignored.

“We worked with the hospital they sponsored our handwashing stations,” Perry said. “We are not allowing people to throw stuff and hand stuff out just to be safe.”

Safety first, so everyone can just focus on having fun.

“To have it back shows that we are back,” Perry said. “Not just us but the country is back.”

Beaufort County Sheriff’s want you to remember that the parade route on Pope Avenue will be closed from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, so watch for pedestrians.

And open containers of alcohol are only allowed in licensed and permitted areas. So you can’t walk on the street with a drink, and they will enforce those rules.

If you don’t want to come down for the first time, News 3 will provide full live coverage of all the festivities on the WSAV-CW channel starting at 3 p.m.