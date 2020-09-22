Hilton Head Island announces town manager candidates

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town Council of Hilton Head Island announced the candidates being considered to fill the Town Manager position on Monday.

The four candidates include:

Michael Bennett: City Manager, City of Fruita, Colorado

Andrew Brannen: Vice President of Administration and Finance, Kean University, Union, New Jersey

Bristol Ellington: Deputy City Manager and Chief Operating Officer, City of Henderson, Nevada

Josh Gruber: Deputy Town Manager, Town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Brannen and Ellington withdrew their names from consideration on Tuesday.

The executive recruitment firm that Town Council is working with, Colin Baenziger & Associates, is contacting an alternate candidate. That candidate will be announced once confirmed.

For information on the remaining candidates and the Town Manager search process, visit the Town’s website at hiltonheadislandsc.gov.