Hilton Head Island Airport traffic suffers, cleaning efforts continue

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – While many places are shutting down, even Hilton Head Island’s beaches, air travel is open for business.

But the Hilton Head Island Airport is taking a major hit. Officials said Friday flights are at about 30 percent capacity as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Airlines have stepped up their cleaning efforts on planes and the airport has followed suit. Officials say surfaces are wiped down several times a day and all TSA employees are wearing gloves.

“People feel better psychologically when they see the cleaning actually being done,” said Beaufort County Airports Director Jon Rembold.

“It’s the same thing with security when you see people in uniform being in an authority type position then you feel better about things,” he added. “So we are doing that. Because part of this is psychological and we want to put people at ease as much as we can.”

Rembold said even if a shelter in place order is called for Beaufort County, the airport is considered an essential service and will remain open.