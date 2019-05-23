Hilton Head Island Airport adds new airline, new flights Video

After a nearly 9 year absence, Delta Airlines is once again flying out of Hilton Head Island Airport.

The ribbon was cut Thursday making Delta's return official.

The airline, which left the island in 2010, will now fly three flights daily to and from Atlanta and a weekend flight to New York's Laguardia Airport.

Chamber officials say businesses have already reached out once they heard Delta was back.



Delta apparently only returned to Hilton Head once the Department of Transportation made it official, giving the airport $10 million for the renovation and expansion of the current terminal to accommodate the three airlines and almost a dozen flights every day.

"People in the Southeast are used to flying through Atlanta to get where they need to go," explains Jon Rembold, Beaufort County Airports Director. "Or a lot of people do business directly from Hilton Head to Atlanta. Now instead of driving from Hilton Head Island to Atlanta you can jump on a very convenient flight now, hop over to Atlanta and come back the same day."

"We will expand and renovate the terminal building. That what we kept telling the airlines the light at the end of the tunnel here. Work with us for a little while. Our intentions are to grow this building here and have it operate in a more efficient custom oriented fashion."



"By adding in Laguardia and Atlanta as destinations you can now get to 200 different places around the United States right from Hilton Head.

Rembold believes when that terminal expansion is finished in 2-3 years, that number could grow.

