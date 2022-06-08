OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) — They are cuddly, cute and need a forever home.

Now you can help hundreds of homeless animals in the Lowcountry find a great place to live.

The Hilton Head Humane Association is holding a volunteer event Thursday at its Okatie campus. The goal is to get people to come in and help with the animals.

But this isn’t just about feeding and cleaning up after them, organizers say volunteers are a vital part of the adoption process. They socialize them, make them comfortable with people, and give them love.

“The best job,” said Katie Yuvas with a smile. Yuvas is the Adoption Coordinator for Hilton Head Humane Association. “It’s really very rewarding when you see a kitten get more comfortable and open up or a shy dog ready to go play and open up and feel more comfortable.”

The event is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Okatie campus of Hilton Head Humane on Pitcher Point road.

While you are there you can tour the facility, make new friends and find out how you can help.

