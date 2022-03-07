HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — There will be some beautiful music all week long on Hilton Head Island, all thanks to some incredibly talented people from around the world.

The 27th annual Hilton Head International piano competition kicked off at St Luke’s Church on pope avenue Monday.

Twenty competitors from ages 18-30, studying at legendary music schools around the world, and chosen from more than 150 entrants, will perform twice this week.

They will showcase a variety of classical pieces in two different performances for a jury of experts.

Three pianists move on to the Semifinals on Saturday. The finals — with the full Hilton Head Symphony — will be played on Monday.

“You aren’t going to hear kids who are just getting through college or the conservatory. These are the creme de la creme of the young pianists in the world,” said Mona Huff, Competition Director and Chairman. “It’s amazing to see these young people play and they are really on the threshold of their careers.”

The competition runs through Thursday at St Luke’s Church on Pope Ave. Showtime are 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are just $10.

The Semifinals are Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 540 William Hilton Parkway from 1 – 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 or $35.

The finals are Monday at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

For a full schedule of events, click or tap here.