HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – As the fighting in Ukraine continues – so do local efforts to help animals in the war-torn country.

Jeff Prekop owns Groomingdales on Hilton Head Island. He has already made a voluntary trip to Ukraine earlier this year to help bring animals to safety and has created his own charity “Rescue Paws International” to help with awareness and fundraising.

Now, he has teamed up with an organization on the ground since day one making a difference. Breaking the Chains has rescued more than 6000 animals in the country so far and helped with food and medical care for 10,000 more.

The group’s leaders will be on Hilton Head this weekend to talk about their experiences, show video from the country, and raise money for the cause.

While the people are volunteers, item like food to supplies, to gas for the trucks, which have to travel hundreds of miles to get to local Ukrainian villages, there are costs associated with every trip.

But Jeff and Tom, the Breaking the Chains founder say each step and long drive is worth it.

“They are loyal they are loving they are dedicated and a lot of people physically and emotionally cant survive without animals,” says Tom. “So by saving these animals and helping these animals, we are also easing a burden and strain and easing pain for many citizens inside Ukraine.”

“You help the animals, you are going to help the people,” said Jeff Prekop. “They are both the innocent victims in this horrible atrocious war. It’s just the right things to do to help the people who need it the most.”

The event and fundraiser are at Old Oyster Factory from Noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

There will be videos, talks, food and drinks and a silent auction.

The deadline for tickets is Wednesday afternoon. For more information call (843)816-2555.

You can also find out more at rescuepawsinternational.com or breakingthechainsinternational.org.