HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The 2020 graduates of Hilton Head High School celebrated their accomplishments Friday night with a graduation parade.

The school’s stadium was lit up and about 200 cars decorated with lights and posters drove around campus, honoring the Seahawk grads.

Event organizers said since the school will not have an in-person ceremony, this was a great way to acknowledge the students’ accomplishments.