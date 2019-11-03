Hilton Head forum stresses importance of voting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A team of panelists hosted a forum Saturday to stress the importance of voting, among other topics.

The University of South Carolina’s Beaufort-Bluffton campus hosted the event, which is sponsored by Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw served as a moderator alongside Dr. Sylvea Hollis from the National Park Service and South Carolina State Senator Katrina Shealy.

The main topics were education, healthcare, and the importance of voting.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, panelists stressed the importance of women’s accomplishments, voter apathy and voter inclusion.

“I think one of the takeaways this morning and this afternoon, which is concerning in my view, is how poor the participation level in voting is in the state of South Carolina,” said Coleman Peterson, a Hilton Head Island resident.

Historic Mitchelville’s Board of Directors and staff hope Saturday’s forum will improve access and equality among voters in the Lowcountry.