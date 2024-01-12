HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The town of Hilton Head was spared by the worst of Tuesday’s storm, so the fire department sent some of their own up to Bamberg to assist in recovery efforts.

One tornado touched down with 120 mph winds, destroying a 2-mile-wide stretch of the city.

Hilton Head Fire-Rescue joined others from the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue team to help search what was left of some structures.

Fire-Rescue personnel said it’s important for those with potentially life-saving skills to chip in when disaster strikes — no matter where it happens.

“Gives you a sense of helping the community, not just your own but the surrounding community,” said Lt. Tim Huser with Hilton Head Fire-Rescue.

“If we don’t go and everybody else is affected, then nobody else is around to help these people out.”