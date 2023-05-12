HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Some residents in one Lowcountry community say their neighborhood is being overrun by cats.

The Spa complex on Beach City Road is located right next to All About Cats, a feral cat colony that’s been around for more than a decade.

“I have had to remove feces from my front door. Three times I have had to do that,” one neighbor told the Town Council.

“My children all said they would come visit me. They can’t because they are allergic,” said another. “And after my granddaughter had to leave after three hours there, she isn’t coming back.”

The property was bought as a feline sanctuary in 2011 and can house close to 100 cats at any time. The cats are neutered, fed by volunteers and given their shots.

While the acre of land has high fences, cat habitats and beds, neighbors say they want to move the animals from the area. The cats are an issue for them, they say, walking on their property and leaving a mess behind.

The Town Council has said it will investigate, but the charity’s president says it’s not her organization’s problem.

“I am asking you to take us off the docket for the 16th because this has nothing to do about All About Cats,” said Sherree Capello, president of All About Cats. “This is a Spa issue. They actually have fines, you should actually ask them how many fines they have had for feeding the cats.”

The Town Council did listen to both sides of the issue and says it will have some sort of decision next week. But whether they have the ability to do anything about it is still up for debate.