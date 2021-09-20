Hilton Head Island dedicates lake to late public projects, facilities director

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Hilton Head Island honored its late Director of Public Projects and Facilities by naming a lake after him.

The lake, now dubbed, Lake Liggett at Jarvis Creek Park was named after Scott Liggett, who helped design the park. The town says Liggett passed away in February.

“This public art memorial is befitting of Scott’s far-reaching legacy and indelible footprint on our Island,” said Hilton Head Island Mayor, John McCann. “Scott’s professionalism and engineering knowledge resulted in public improvements that will benefit residents and visitors well into the future.”

Liggett’s family, friends and former coworkers unveiled the wave-like sculpture Saturday. The town says the sculpture, deemed the “Swell of the Sea,” represents his role spearheading the island’s beach renourishment program.

The town says he worked there for 30 years managing parks, roadways, beach renourishment, among other things.

“Scott was a really wonderful person. He was passionate about his work, and we as a community benefitted from his knowledge and commitment to making Hilton Head Island a better community,” McCann said. “He loved this Island and his family. We miss him dearly.”