HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island community has implemented an immediate ban on fishing after a close call with an alligator.

Last week, a man fishing in a Shipyard Plantation lagoon was approached by a gator. Onlookers captured video of the alligator charging at the fisherman, who quickly ran away from the animal.

The man wasn’t injured, but management quickly took action and contacted a wildlife removal specialist to determine the best course of action.

Two alligators were immediately removed, management said. In the days since, K&K Wildlife has assessed lagoon conditions to ensure alligators haven’t begun associating humans with food.

But according to management, another 8-foot gator had to be removed this week after showing signs of aggression when approached.

Ultimately, K&K Wildlife recommended a ban on fishing. The Shipyard Executive Committee decided to take the recommendation and has banned fishing through the Labor Day weekend.

“When the Committee meets again in the fall, they will revisit this decision and communication will be sent out immediately,” a statement from management said.