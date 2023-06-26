HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island church is working to make sure everyone has a chance to hear their message, even if some folks won’t agree.

“We are officially a Reconciling in Christ congregation.”

Pastor June Wilkins’ message on Sunday was met with applause from the people inside the sanctuary. Christ Lutheran Church was now officially a “Reconciling in Christ” congregation.

What that means is the church has declared itself welcoming to all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

It is a pledge that was put down in writing by the people of the congregation that same day.

“It’s important we make this statement in this environment,” said Wilkins. “That we are Christian, that we are believers in the Bible, we are believers in Jesus and we do not believe gay people are sinful or should be changed in that respect.”

“The baseline is no matter what we think, our hearts are open to whoever comes. We want to be as Jesus says, a welcoming church.”

A designation started in the 1980s, only about 1,000 Lutheran churches in the nation hold this title, which also declares the church will fight for social justice, against racism and for the environment among other things.

Christ Lutheran Parishioners themselves made the final decision. It is a process that started even before Wilkins became pastor almost three years ago.

“We had extensive conversations, surveys, classes, every kind of conversation you could have, personal, public to talk about this,” explained the pastor. “We opened it up to discussion, we opened it up to personal conversations. There was a lot of discussion that happened and it was the entire congregation that is moving through this door of welcome not just me not just our council, not just a few people, but it’s important we take the congregation on this journey.”

In the end, the surveys showed an overwhelming number of people in favor; 93% said it was the right thing to do.

“It is important to make a public statement because Jesus made public statements about his welcome of people,” said Wilkins. “We know there could be some backlash, but we are willing to take a risk. I believe Hilton Head is an open and welcoming community.”

“We need to embrace everyone with their differences,” said Lynn Baglyos, a Christ Lutheran Church parishioner. “Everyone has a unique talent to give and we want to embrace that and welcome it as part of our church.”

“This is what the Lord told us to do, to go out and help others. So this allows us to tell people here we are and we are willing to help others,” said parishioner Marajeane Zodtner.

“One of the last things Jesus told us before he left us was to love one another, and we are just doing what he told us to do,” said Eric Momberger.

Wilkins says while the social message will change, her sermons, and the word of God, will not.

“This is the congregation making a public statement, that’s the only difference,” said Wilkins. “I will be preaching the same word, I’ll be preaching the same Jesus. I believe in a Jesus that is open that is welcoming, that does things that are controversial because they are the right thing to do.”

The move and the message Wilkins says are not designed to draw attention or more followers, it’s a decision designed to show the church is caring and loving to all.

“Even if we don’t have anybody that comes, we made that statement because we believe it’s true,” said Wilkins. “It’s not a tool to get people in. We are not here to make a giant church, we are here to help people in their relationship with God, and saying that to people that are so often told they are not worthy of a relationship with God is so healing for people.”

“It sends a message to people that God loves them. At least one congregation believes that God loves them.”