Hilton Head celebrates 200th sea turtle nest

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island welcomed its 200th sea turtle nest Wednesday.

“Those loggerhead mamas are killing it!” Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island shared on Facebook.

The island saw its very first nest of the season on the north end on May 10. Nesting is expected to continue until around mid-August.

Severe weather does put sea turtle nests at risk. If you come across an exposed nest after Elsa rolls by, do not disturb it. Instead, get in touch with Sea Turtle Patrol.