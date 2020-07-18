Hilton Head Airport evacuated after bomb threat

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Airport was evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat, but ultimately officials say no explosive device was located.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip indicated a male subject had placed an explosive device at the airport. After the evacuation, BCSO bomb technicians conducted a search and came up empty.

BCSO says the male subject, named in the tip, was interviewed and denied any knowledge of an explosive. He also confirmed he was at work all day and not at the airport.

“As of this time, there is reason to believe that the anonymous tipster intentionally misled law enforcement in an effort to harass the subject,” BCSO stated.

The CrimeStoppers tip is being investigated.