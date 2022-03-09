HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Some of America’s most renowned experts are coming to the Lowcountry to offer you advice about keeping your brain healthy.

Memory Matters on Hilton Head — which provides memory care and education about mental wellness and memory loss — is holding its Brain Health Summit on Friday.

Attendees will hear from Dr. Ali Rezai from the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute and Dr. Gary Small from the Hackensack Medical Center who has written several books including “The Memory Bible.”

Both will speak on brain health and discuss the latest research and interventions for those experiencing cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

With the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s expected to double in the next ten years, information is key.

“Most people think oh well I don’t need to worry about that until I’m in my 60’s or 70’s or I start forgetting things,” explains Joy Nelson of Memory Matters. “No. Brain health needs to start at infancy.”

“If you are learning different things, if you are socializing, if you are eating the correct diet your brain is going to maintain itself and it going to stay healthy.”

The Brain Health Summit will take place March 11 at the Hilton Head Beach and Tennis Resort.

It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registrants can attend in-person or virtually via Zoom.

Ten people in attendance will also win a copy of Dr. Small’s “The Memory Bible.”

Tickets, for either option, are $40 and can be purchased online at www.mymemorymatters.org.