SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Hilton Garden Inn Savannah Midtown prepares to host the Savannah Career Fair this week. The event takes place Wednesday from 11:00 am through 2 in the afternoon. There will be job opportunities and interview opportunities.

Register for the career fair HERE.

The event is free for job seekers. Employers who would like to register, please call 877-561-5627.

September 25, 2019

11:00 am-2:00 pm

Venue: Hilton Garden Inn Savannah Midtown