Highway 17 crash kills 1 near Effingham, Screven counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 17 at the Effingham-Screven county line Monday afternoon.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved only one vehicle.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, left the roadway and crashed around 3 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson told WSAV News 3.

Highway 17 was closed near the crash site for roughly two hours as traffic investigators and other first responders remained on the scene.

Further details on the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.