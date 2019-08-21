Highlands Community residents sounding off against possible plan to lift truck ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a controversial issue for people who live in one Savannah community. They want large trucks to stay out of their neighborhood. And, right now, people who live in the Highlands Community are telling city leaders how they feel at a meeting called by Mayor Eddie Deloach. The council voted in favor of a truck ban back in 2017, but that was then, and now the state is involved in the issue, and apparently wants that ban lifted to allow trucks to access parts of this area. Trucks exit off I-95 currently, drive along Jimmy Deloach Parkway, and then, go around Highlands Boulevard in order to get to the warehouses that serve the port.

But, state leaders want to build a connector from Highway 30 in Effingham County, down into Chatham County, that would extend along Benton Blvd, and right into the heart of the Highlands Community. And, neighbors are concerned that would bring more trucks through their neighborhood.

“You’re pouring commercial traffic into a residential neighborhood and creating a safety hazard. How many kids have to get hit by a truck?” says Greg Summers, Highlands Community resident.

“Lifting these truck restriction is going to ruin people’s dreams,” says Rich Holste, Highlands Community resident.

Before the ban can be lifted, it must be approved by the city council.





