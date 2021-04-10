SAVANNAH, Ga. (STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Savannah, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Savannah, the annual mean wage is $45,600 or 14.8% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $240,030. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#50. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $76,650

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,344,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Fe, NM ($94,880)

— Kingston, NY ($91,660)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($90,850)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Insurance sales agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $76,980

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,780

– Employment: 410,050

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,960)

— New Bedford, MA ($103,050)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($97,130)

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#48. Computer programmers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $77,660

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,610

– Employment: 199,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)

— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $78,570

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,530

– Employment: 37,480

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,120)

— Bakersfield, CA ($128,700)

— Fresno, CA ($127,520)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#46. Veterinarians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $79,360

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#45. Database administrators and architects

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $80,550

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,110

– Employment: 125,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)

Prath // Shutterstock

#44. Detectives and criminal investigators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $81,900

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,030

– Employment: 105,620

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#43. Physical therapists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $82,160

– #307 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#42. Industrial engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $82,550

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

Canva

#41. Computer systems analysts

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $83,070

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,160

– Employment: 589,060

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)

Canva

#40. Speech-language pathologists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $84,100

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,000

– Employment: 154,360

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)

— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)

— Chico, CA ($104,640)

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#39. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $86,250

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

NTNU // Flickr

#38. Natural sciences managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $86,620

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#37. Architects, except landscape and naval

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $87,380

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– Employment: 105,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($123,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

Canva

#36. Mechanical engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $87,650

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $88,570

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

Canva

#34. Environmental engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $88,890

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,220

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $91,990

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#32. Electronics engineers, except computer

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $92,170

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

USACE NY // Flickr

#31. Construction managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $92,380

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

aslysun // Shutterstock

#30. Chemists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $93,160

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,150

– Employment: 83,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($127,750)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)

Canva

#29. Civil engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $93,310

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– Employment: 310,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)

— Midland, TX ($117,900)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#28. Sales engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $94,800

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Physician assistants

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $95,030

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#26. Nurse practitioners

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $97,200

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Canva

#25. Financial managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $97,290

– #345 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Canva

#24. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $100,900

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– Employment: 25,860

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)

— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)

Pixabay

#23. General and operations managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $101,610

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $101,910

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $103,220

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,160

– Employment: 59,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)

— Rochester, NY ($108,480)

— New Haven, CT ($107,320)

IBM Research // Flickr

#20. Computer network architects

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $104,020

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

Canva

#19. Electrical engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $104,080

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

Canva

#18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $104,310

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

Burben // Shutterstock

#17. Air traffic controllers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $105,650

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,140

– Employment: 22,090

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#16. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $107,250

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Human resources managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $110,820

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#14. Marketing managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $114,900

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawyers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $115,170

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#12. Chemical engineers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $117,250

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

— Midland, TX ($152,170)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#11. Pharmacists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $117,320

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#10. Industrial production managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $118,060

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

Canva

#9. Sales managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $121,310

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#8. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $122,090

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Computer and information systems managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $125,560

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Personal financial advisors

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $136,580

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Education administrators, postsecondary

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $136,610

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#4. Optometrists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $155,380

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

Pixabay

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $156,050

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

Canva

#2. Dentists, general

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $204,380

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Canva

#1. Family medicine physicians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $240,030

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)