SAVANNAH, Ga. (STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Savannah, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Savannah, the annual mean wage is $45,600 or 14.8% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $240,030. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $76,650
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,344,530
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Fe, NM ($94,880)
— Kingston, NY ($91,660)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($90,850)
#49. Insurance sales agents
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $76,980
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,780
– Employment: 410,050
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,960)
— New Bedford, MA ($103,050)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($97,130)
#48. Computer programmers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $77,660
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,610
– Employment: 199,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
#47. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $78,570
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,530
– Employment: 37,480
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,120)
— Bakersfield, CA ($128,700)
— Fresno, CA ($127,520)
#46. Veterinarians
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $79,360
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#45. Database administrators and architects
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $80,550
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,110
– Employment: 125,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
#44. Detectives and criminal investigators
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $81,900
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,030
– Employment: 105,620
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)
— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)
#43. Physical therapists
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $82,160
– #307 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
#42. Industrial engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $82,550
– #212 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,660
– Employment: 291,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
— Billings, MT ($124,350)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
#41. Computer systems analysts
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $83,070
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
#40. Speech-language pathologists
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $84,100
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,000
– Employment: 154,360
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
— Chico, CA ($104,640)
#39. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $86,250
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,180
– Employment: 249,090
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)
— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)
— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)
#38. Natural sciences managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $86,620
– #133 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#37. Architects, except landscape and naval
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $87,380
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,560
– Employment: 105,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($123,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)
— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)
#36. Mechanical engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $87,650
– #158 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
#35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $88,570
– #116 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,980
– Employment: 306,980
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)
— Casper, WY ($125,850)
#34. Environmental engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $88,890
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,220
– Employment: 53,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
#33. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $91,990
– #181 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#32. Electronics engineers, except computer
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $92,170
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,210
– Employment: 128,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
#31. Construction managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $92,380
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#30. Chemists
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $93,160
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– Employment: 83,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Peoria, IL ($127,750)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
#29. Civil engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $93,310
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
#28. Sales engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $94,800
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,780
– Employment: 63,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
#27. Physician assistants
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $95,030
– #274 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#26. Nurse practitioners
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $97,200
– #316 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#25. Financial managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $97,290
– #345 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#24. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $100,900
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,810
– Employment: 25,860
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,110)
— Albuquerque, NM ($122,020)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($121,620)
#23. General and operations managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $101,610
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $101,910
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
#21. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $103,220
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,160
– Employment: 59,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)
— Rochester, NY ($108,480)
— New Haven, CT ($107,320)
#20. Computer network architects
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $104,020
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
#19. Electrical engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $104,080
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
#18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $104,310
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
#17. Air traffic controllers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $105,650
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,140
– Employment: 22,090
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)
#16. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $107,250
– #66 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
#15. Human resources managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $110,820
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#14. Marketing managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $114,900
– #184 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#13. Lawyers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $115,170
– #149 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#12. Chemical engineers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $117,250
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
— Midland, TX ($152,170)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
#11. Pharmacists
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $117,320
– #316 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#10. Industrial production managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $118,060
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
#9. Sales managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $121,310
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#8. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $122,090
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
#7. Computer and information systems managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $125,560
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#6. Personal financial advisors
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $136,580
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
#5. Education administrators, postsecondary
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $136,610
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#4. Optometrists
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $155,380
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $156,050
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#2. Dentists, general
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $204,380
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#1. Family medicine physicians
Savannah, GA
– Annual mean salary: $240,030
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)