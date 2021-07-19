Highest paying jobs in Savannah for high school graduates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (STACKER) – There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs for high school graduates in Savannah using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Automotive body and related repairers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $44,700 (#228 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#48 (tie). Cargo and freight agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $45,300 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 340

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

#48 (tie). First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $45,300 (#236 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#47. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $45,800 (#285 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#46. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $46,570 (#257 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#45. First-line supervisors of personal service and entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $47,190 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

– Annual mean salary: $45,820

– Employment: 174,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($61,470)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,030)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of entertainment and recreation related workers.

#44. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $47,360 (#26 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($64,900)

— Rockford, IL ($55,380)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($55,330)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to mix or blend materials, such as chemicals, tobacco, liquids, color pigments, or explosive ingredients.

#43. Carpenters

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $47,650 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#42. Molders, shapers, and casters, except metal and plastic

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $48,270 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $37,370

– Employment: 41,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($52,350)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($49,930)

— Dubuque, IA ($49,320)

– Job description: Mold, shape, form, cast, or carve products such as food products, figurines, tile, pipes, and candles consisting of clay, glass, plaster, concrete, stone, or combinations of materials.

#41. Riggers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $48,410 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.

#40. Structural iron and steel workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $48,910 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#39. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $48,930 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#38. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $49,010 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

#37. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $49,230 (#89 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#36. Advertising sales agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $49,430 (#177 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#35. Cabinetmakers and bench carpenters

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $49,450 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

– Annual mean salary: $38,900

– Employment: 93,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($65,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($56,890)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($56,710)

– Job description: Cut, shape, and assemble wooden articles or set up and operate a variety of woodworking machines, such as power saws, jointers, and mortisers to surface, cut, or shape lumber or to fabricate parts for wood products.

#34. Construction and building inspectors

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $49,520 (#253 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#33. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $50,060 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,040)

— Waco, TX ($60,570)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($59,760)

– Job description: Operate computer-controlled tools, machines, or robots to machine or process parts, tools, or other work pieces made of metal, plastic, wood, stone, or other materials. May also set up and maintain equipment.

#32. Sheet metal workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $50,410 (#135 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 250

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#31. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $50,710 (#228 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 430

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#30. Chefs and head cooks

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $51,390 (#154 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#29. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $51,450 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 560

– Annual mean salary: $41,480

– Employment: 99,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($60,340)

— Columbia, SC ($60,250)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($59,970)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend paper goods machines that perform a variety of functions, such as converting, sawing, corrugating, banding, wrapping, boxing, stitching, forming, or sealing paper or paperboard sheets into products.

#28. Industrial machinery mechanics

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $51,920 (#276 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 620

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#27. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,550 (#219 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 250

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#26. Lodging managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,560 (#117 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#25. Postal service mail carriers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,680 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 400

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#24. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,890 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $45,490

– Employment: 20,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($63,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,490)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($58,680)

– Job description: Repair and adjust electrical and mechanical equipment of inboard or inboard-outboard boat engines.

#23. Machinists

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $52,900 (#60 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#22. Postal service clerks

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,230 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#21. Physical therapist aides

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,640 (#1 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Savannah, GA ($53,640)

— Akron, OH ($49,570)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,470)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#20. Electricians

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,730 (#215 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 630

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#19. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $53,940 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

#18. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,030 (#187 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#17. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $54,080 (#266 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,460

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#16. Real estate sales agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $55,040 (#107 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#15. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $55,070 (#204 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#14. Millwrights

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $55,560 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#13. Food service managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $60,180 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 410

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#12. Maintenance workers, machinery

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $63,710 (#8 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#11. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $67,420 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

#10. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $67,450 (#270 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $67,790 (#187 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#8. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $67,940 (#148 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $68,940 (#206 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,000

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#6. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $72,660 (#104 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,410

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#5. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $76,200 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 810

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#4. Insurance sales agents

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $78,730 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $79,280 (#166 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $86,410 (#97 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Savannah, GA

– Annual mean salary: $97,870 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.