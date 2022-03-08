(STACKER) – Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in the Lowcountry using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#16. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $53,810 (#252 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

— El Centro, CA ($91,110)

— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#15. Healthcare social workers

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $55,780 (#189 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#14. Instructional coordinators

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $56,560 (#265 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#13. Speech-language pathologists

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $67,430 (#304 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#12. Physical therapists

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $76,780 (#361 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#11. Chiropractors

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $86,220 (#51 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

#10. Occupational therapists

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $87,920 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#9. Nurse practitioners

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $90,820 (#357 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#8. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $94,120 (#173 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#7. Physician assistants

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $98,030 (#273 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#6. Optometrists

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $105,090 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#5. Lawyers

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,630 (#192 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#4. Veterinarians

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $110,710 (#86 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock or care for pets and companion animals.

#3. Pharmacists

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $119,100 (#296 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#2. Dentists, general

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $205,220 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#1. Anesthesiologists

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC

– Annual mean salary: $293,620 (#4 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $271,440 (28,590 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)

— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.