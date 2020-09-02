High tech farming to bring over 1,500 jobs to Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A massive, new agriculture technology campus will bring over 1,500 jobs to Hampton County.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) announced a 1,000-acre agribusiness cluster in Hampton County that will employ 1,547 people.

Employees will work in packing and shipping tomatoes, leafy greens, blueberries and other fresh produce, using a “cutting-edge” approach called Controlled Environmental Agriculture.

SCDA says the $314 million campus is a joint venture encompassing multiple greenhouses and hoop-houses, a 150,000-square-foot distribution center, and a large co-packer all centrally located within the cluster. The campus is near I-95.

According to SCDA, the project brings together several powerhouse agribusinesses including: Mastronardi, a Canadian company that sells tomatoes under the Sunset label; LiDestri Food and Drink, which will provide processing, packing, shipping, and logistical services; Clear Water Farms, an indoor grower of leafy greens; and GEM Opportunity Zone Fund.

Controlled Environmental Agriculture is a technology-based approach to indoor farming that allows growers to minimize space and conserve water while controlling other factors, like weather.

Learn more about the new campus in the video above.