High tech farming to bring over 1,500 jobs to Hampton County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A massive, new agriculture technology campus will bring over 1,500 jobs to Hampton County.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) announced a 1,000-acre agribusiness cluster in Hampton County that will employ 1,547 people.

Employees will work in packing and shipping tomatoes, leafy greens, blueberries and other fresh produce, using a “cutting-edge” approach called Controlled Environmental Agriculture.

SCDA says the $314 million campus is a joint venture encompassing multiple greenhouses and hoop-houses, a 150,000-square-foot distribution center, and a large co-packer all centrally located within the cluster. The campus is near I-95.

According to SCDA, the project brings together several powerhouse agribusinesses including: Mastronardi, a Canadian company that sells tomatoes under the Sunset label; LiDestri Food and Drink, which will provide processing, packing, shipping, and logistical services; Clear Water Farms, an indoor grower of leafy greens; and GEM Opportunity Zone Fund.

Controlled Environmental Agriculture is a technology-based approach to indoor farming that allows growers to minimize space and conserve water while controlling other factors, like weather.

Learn more about the new campus in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories