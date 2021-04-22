High speed chase ends with crash in Hinesville, one injured

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A high speed chase ended with a crash in Hinesville, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the chase started in Long County Wednesday night when a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 84.

Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver on East Oglethorpe highway near Ralph Quarterman.

The suspect vehicle lost control and crashed.

GSP says a passenger was injured in the accident and taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville to be treated.

Another passenger was released at the scene. GSP says the 19-year old driver faces numerous charges.