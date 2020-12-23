HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school student was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hinesville Tuesday night.
She’s been identified as Ayesha Davis, 17, a student of Bradwell Institute, Liberty County Coroner Reginald Pierce said.
The crash occurred on E.G. Miles Parkway near McDowell Street just before 6 p.m. involving a Hyundai Coupe.
Hinesville Police Department Traffic Accident Investigator Cpl. Michael Ramirez said witnesses reported Davis was crossing the roadway at the time.
She was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.
Police have only identified the driver as a 56-year-old man. No charges have been announced at this time.
Donations for Davis’ funeral expenses are being accepted at The Dorchester Funeral Home.
LATEST NEWS:
- Around Town: Reindeer visit Perry Lane Hotel’s rooftop bar
- Georgia health leaders warn against holiday travel
- Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
- High school student fatally struck by vehicle in Hinesville
- Resident displaced after Carver Street fire