High school student fatally struck by vehicle in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school student was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hinesville Tuesday night.

She’s been identified as Ayesha Davis, 17, a student of Bradwell Institute, Liberty County Coroner Reginald Pierce said.

The crash occurred on E.G. Miles Parkway near McDowell Street just before 6 p.m. involving a Hyundai Coupe.

Hinesville Police Department Traffic Accident Investigator Cpl. Michael Ramirez said witnesses reported Davis was crossing the roadway at the time.

She was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

Police have only identified the driver as a 56-year-old man. No charges have been announced at this time.

Donations for Davis’ funeral expenses are being accepted at The Dorchester Funeral Home.