HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The RBC heritage is in full swing, and much like The Master’s, the rental housing market booms during the tournament.

Not only do spectators from out of town look for a spot to stay, but the big names on the links also need a place to call home for the week. Ann Maloney is the director of marketing for the Vacation Company which rents luxury homes spanning across Hilton Head Island.

She said they can always count on The RBC Heritage to bring them business.

“I feel like the RBC was always pretty constant, besides one of the years that there was no spectators. Everybody has always been excited to come back and I feel like golf is also elevated itself just across the entire market,” Maloney said. “All of them love Hilton Head they love this tournament they bring their families and I think that’s a real key thing that we have to offer here too.”

Maloney said she thinks the timing of the heritage creates the perfect conditions for a run on rentals. The arrival of spring, the end of Easter and the expectation of great weather has people flocking to the area to rent homes. Maloney said she hopes to carry momentum from Easter weekend’s sellout.

“It’s an elevated event here on Hilton Head Island and we have some of the best golfers in the world which is really exciting as well so it’s a busy and active,” Maloney said. “We still have obviously properties available so if anyone is coming last minute, they can.”

There is still time for you to book a rental but companies say you need to act fast because they are going quickly.