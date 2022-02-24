SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former NFL star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a stop in Savannah on Thursday.

Hundreds of students filled the auditorium at Savannah Christian Preparatory School to hear from the University of Georgia football legend.

“I was in the cafeteria one day and I heard these little third graders talking saying ‘Herschel’s coming, Herschel’s coming.’ Third graders knew who Herschel was,” Sandy Shepherd, a coach and teacher at Savannah Christian, said about the giddy students.

“He’s quite possibly the greatest college football player of all time,” added student-athlete Carter Allen.

Making a name for himself on and off the field, Walker spoke to students about his life, focusing on the moments he said defined his incredible career.

“You’re going to get knocked down, but it’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how you get back up,” Walker said, “because I’m going to be knocked down so many times…people want to see the glory, but they don’t see the whole story.”

Savannah Christian staff said they were eager for the retired pro-athlete to share his personal experiences.

“Here’s a guy that has reached the pinnacle. He’s one of the best that’s ever played and growing up he was bullied,” Shepherd said.

Walker told students his faith helped him through battles with mental health.

“No matter what is going on in your life, have faith — have faith and know that everyone has a cross to bear,” Walker told the students. “Be a friend to your friends, be a friend to your enemies.”

Student-athletes like Carter — a running back just like Walker was — said they look up to the UGA legend for his resiliency.

“Personally, I don’t think our leaders are very good leaders unless they’ve overcome adversity,” he said. “You know, you can’t tell people to do this and you can’t help people if you’ve never been through struggles yourself.”