BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Technical College of the Lowcountry(TCL) needs your help selecting a new school mascot.

TCL began accepting suggestions for its first-ever mascot earlier this year and received hundreds of submissions from students, alumni, employees and community members. Since then, the institution has narrowed it down to the final four entries—Jumbo Shrimp, Loggerheads, Tides, and Tomatoes—and is asking for votes to pick the official mascot.

“Submissions were narrowed down to a set of finalists based on vote count and criteria such as the mascot’s uniqueness, its connection to TCL and the community and/or its ‘fun factor,’” according to TCL’s website.

The winning mascot will be adapted into a design and logo and launched as the official mascot for the Technical College of the Lowcountry. The mascot will be eventually brought to life with a costume that will appear on campus in 2024.

Voting closes on May 31. To vote for a mascot, or to read a brief explanation of all of the choices, visit TCL’s website here.