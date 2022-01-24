Here’s how you can be in the upcoming horror movie ‘Halloween Ends’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Want to act alongside Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis? The fan-favorite duo is making their way through the Coastal Empire to film the final installment in the rebooted “Halloween” trilogy.

The film is shooting under the working title “Cave Dwellers” which multiple media outlets report to be the latest installment in the trilogy that began in 2018. Extras are being called into Statesboro for “Halloween Ends,” which is slated to hit theatres Oct. 14.

The production is asking for trick-or-treaters, real families, townspeople, real EMTs and real police officer extras to film Jan. 30. Anyone who is interested in registering to act as a non-speaking extra can click or tap here to sign up.

Extras will meet at the Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe and shoot from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Bill Marinella Casting is hosting the open casting call.

Production for the highly anticipated movie began this year and recently filmed in Bluffton on Jan. 14 and in the Hostess City at the Savannah Ballroom the following day.