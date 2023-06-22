SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV-TV) — Heavy rainfall and storms from the past week has caused problems for farmers such as flooding and ruined crops.

Tim Davis, director of Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens and agriculture and natural resources coordinator for Chatham County, mentioned there are situations where farmers can’t get into their fields to look at their crops because of flooding issues.

For farmers dealing with this type of flooding, they can run into plant diseases and other problems. Also, local farmers have been dealing with severe storm damage such as hail. Davis added that they’ve received emails from farmers over the past week asking for help.

“There’s a lot of chatter on our email of a lot of farmers across the southeast working with the University of Georgia and our specialists to assess the damage and determine what kind of steps they need to take for the future,” Davis said.

Furthermore, Davis said the next step for farmers is getting back on their feet. That means taking the necessary steps such as treating their crops with fungicides and managing diseases. Scenarios like this one can cause farms to close for good if their crops are suffering too much.

What are farmers doing right now as the rainfall pushes through?

“We can’t make it rain; we can’t make it stop raining,” Davis said in response to the question. “We just have to deal with it. And at this point, we are at that stage where we’re just trying to see what’s going to happen.”

Just this month, Savannah, Georgia’s rainfall total is 1.6 inches above normal.