Heating assistance program opens for appointments Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year, qualifying seniors 60 and up will get $500 from the Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, plus an additional $500 because of COVID-relief money.

Economic Opportunity Authority Executive Director Terry Tolbert says spots are expected to go fast.

“When we open this up for appointments, within 30 minutes all appointments have been taken,” he explained.

Appointments to apply for assistance can only be set up by phone, starting Monday, Nov. 1. In fact, the appointment itself will be over the phone.

The phone system is designed to prevent long lines seen in previous years, and the spread of COVID-19. Tolbert says it also helps keep the selection process fair.

“The company that we use is not a call to us. It’s a third-party company that we’ve been using for years, so that staff can’t be held accountable for saying that they gave an appointment to somebody that they knew,” he explained.

Before your appointment, you’ll need to drop off proof of eligibility in a sealed envelope at the dropbox outside the Economic Opportunity Authority offices on Anderson Street. You’ll need a current heating bill for gas and electric (if you use both), a Social Security card for each member of the household, a picture ID (even if it’s expired) and proof of income for the last 30 days.

The assistance line opens for seniors 65 and up on Monday, starting at 7 p.m. The number is 912-721-7910.

It’s first-come, first-served. Non-seniors can apply for assistance by calling the same number starting Dec. 2.