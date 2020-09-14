Hearings begin for overturned cargo ship Golden Ray

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board, Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, and the Korean Maritime Safety Tribunal began hearings Monday about the Golden Ray, the cargo ship that overturned near St. Simons Island last year.

Coast Guard investigators presented evidence, including recordings of the Golden Ray’s final minutes. Crashing, sailors yelling, and alarms blaring can be heard in the background.

The question? How exactly did the 71-ton cargo ship list into the St. Simons Sound?

Captain Blake Welborn says the goal of finding that answer is to prevent a similar incident from happening again. Answers may not come for at least a year and will stem from these hearings.

“Recommendations can be made with the nearest evidence of negligence and any misconduct, inattention to duty, negligence willful violation of law on the part of any licensed or certified person contributed to the casualty,” Welborn said.

Welborn says the ship’s machinery and equipment did not contribute to the accident. He says the ship’s 24 crew members were all properly trained, and the ship’s last inspection by the Coast Guard was about four months before the accident.

Later this week, the ship’s captain and its owners will answer questions about the Golden Ray’s downfall.

The Coast Guard has set up an e-mail address for the public and interested parties to provide information, ask questions, and make comments related to the ongoing investigation and scheduled hearing. The e-mail will be checked regularly and all correspondence will be acknowledged.

The email address is USCGGoldenRay@gmail.com.