Hearing set for next month in Ahmaud Arbery case

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The next hearing in the Ahmaud Arbery case has been set for Nov. 12.

According to the Superior Court of Glynn County, a hearing for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Bryan will be held at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Timothy Walmsley in Brunswick.

The following matters will be addressed:

Petitions for Bond (Travis McMichaeI and Greg McMichaeI)

Special Demurrers Nos. 1-8

Joint Motion for Deposition of Larry English

State’s Motion for Ex—Parte Hearing

Motion to Enjoin the State

The McMichaels and Bryan are currently charged with nine counts each, including felony murder and malice murder. All three pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Travis McMichael fatally shot 25-year-old Arbery on Feb. 23, after he and his father chased him in a pickup truck, armed, as he was jogging in the Satilla Shores subdivision.

Travis McMichael claimed Arbery matched the description of a burglary suspect. Bryan is said to have followed in another vehicle, trapping Arbery on the road and filming the shooting.

