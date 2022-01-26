Hearing loud booms? Fort Stewart training underway

A M1 Assault Breacher Vehicle from the 10th Engineer Battalion fires a mine clearing line charge to breach an obstacle during the company’s Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The exercise forced maneuver company commanders to integrate enablers to maximize effects on the enemy. (photo by Maj. Randy Ready)

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve been hearing loud booms or explosions in Bryan, Chatham or Liberty counties, there is no need to panic.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield said its 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team has been out training, firing its tanks and fighting vehicles. And on a cold day, sound can travel farther and clearer.

Many took to Facebook to find out what the noise was while others called or emailed WSAV with their inquiries.

The base regularly shares updates on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages regarding training exercises, prescribed burns and other alerts for the public.

Fort Stewart apologized for the noise and said if it gets to be too much, a noise complaint can be made at 912-435-9879/9874.

Learn more about the Army installation’s Operational Noise division on Fort Stewart’s website.