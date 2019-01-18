Health officials warn of potential Hepatitis A exposure at downtown Savannah restaurant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Coastal Health District) - A case of hepatitis A has been diagnosed in a food handler at Gryphon Tea Room located in downtown Savannah. An investigation found that this employee worked while ill on January 2, 5, 8, 10 and 12.



It is relatively rare for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A virus due to an infected food handler, but anyone who consumed food or drink at the Gryphon Tea Room on the above dates should contact their healthcare provider to determine if a hepatitis A immunization is needed to prevent the disease.

Anyone who consumed food and/or drink at the restaurant on the dates that employee worked is also asked to:

1. Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure.

2. Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.

3. Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.

Careful handwashing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent the spread of this disease.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People can become ill up to 7 weeks after being exposed to the virus.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection.



Gryphon is owned by Savannah College of Art and Design. The school has released the following statement:



“Immediately upon notification, we began working hand-in-hand with the DOH to ensure the well being of our employees and guests. We will continue to provide the highest standard of food service and grade-A compliance ratings."