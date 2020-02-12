Health department releases official report in SSU dining facility investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Environmental Health Department has released the official report of its investigation into food-related concerns at a Savannah State University dining facility.

The investigation began after concerned students shared photos and videos showing food in the SSU Student Union covered with bugs and mold. On Jan. 30, SSU temporarily closed the Student Union, then closed it until further notice on Feb. 3 for “maintenance and cleaning.”

According to the report, investigator Emily Burnside initially visited SSU on Jan. 31. Burnside reported that the Student Union was closed and being treated for roach infestation. There were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen, and all food had been thrown away.

Burnside reported that she visited all food service locations and the only facility with pest infestation was the Student Union dining hall.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report stated that there were many dead roaches throughout the kitchen after treatment began.

The report then states that Burnside returned to SSU on Feb. 3, 4, and 5. Pest control treated the entire Student Union on Feb. 3, and a commercial cleaning company began cleaning.

On Feb. 10, Burnside reported that the cleaning was completed and a licensed pest control company had successfully treated the Student Union. Burnside said there was no sign of pests or infestation during a walkthrough of the facility.

Burnside gave the green light for the SSU Student Union to reopen to students.

The report states that the Student Union will be placed on a routine treatment plan to prevent pests and infestation and managerial staff will be reporting any pests seen to directors so that they can be treated immediately.

A health department inspector will also perform routine follow-up inspections on the facility.

News 3 reached out to SSU after reviewing the report. University officials said the Student Union dining hall is still closed until further notice.