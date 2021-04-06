Health department issues water advisory for beach by Tybee Pier

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A beach water advisory has been issued for Tybee Strand Beach at the Pier.

The Chatham County Health Department advises beachgoers to stay out of the water on the beach that stretches from 11th Street to 18th Street.

Recent testing has detected enterococcus bacteria that could pose a risk to those who come into contact with it, officials said Tuesday.

The beach remains open, but the department recommends no swimming or wading. If fish or seafood is caught in the waters here, they should be thoroughly washed and cooked before eating.

“There is no way of knowing if going into water that is under advisory will result in illness,” the department stated. “However, this beach water advisory is to alert the public of a possible risk of illness associated with water contact.”

The area will be retested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria levels meet the recommended standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on the advisory, click or tap here to view FAQs from the health department.