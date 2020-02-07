Health department investigating ‘food-related concerns’ at Savannah State dining facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Environmental Health Department is investigating “food-related concerns” at a Savannah State University (SSU) dining facility.

Concerned students reached out to News 3 after seeing videos from their classmates on Twitter at the end of January showing bugs crawling on food, bugs cooked into food and mold growing on bread served to students in dining halls.

The SSU Student Union has been closed since Feb. 3 until further notice for “maintenance and cleaning” and was originally closed temporarily on Jan. 30.

News 3 spoke to students who say the university never directly addressed the concerns until a Feb. 5 email.

SSU student Savannah Clax says she wishes the university would own up to the problems when the videos first surfaced.

“I feel like they could have at least addressed the issue for what it like actually is,” says Clax.

In a statement to News 3, the university said they took immediate action:

The wellbeing of our students is always our highest priority. We were alerted to social media posts last Thursday, Jan. 30 and made the decision to close the Student Union. We didn’t wait to verify the images. We took immediate action out of an abundance of caution. We are in the final stages of cleaning and taking steps to ensure the facility meets the appropriate standards to eliminate any health or safety concerns before reopening.

Students also said they were getting sick after eating meat from other on-campus dining facilities, including the King-Frazier Student Center Dining Hall and Tiger Express.

Student Malcolm Fleurimond said he and his friends have been feeling sick for the last few months whenever they ate on campus.

“I went to the doctor and things were just kind of messed up for me,” said Fleurimond. “I needed to go on a dietary regimen and all that.”

Fleurimond said he’s bitten into uncooked chicken and fish in the Tiger Express Diner.

Clax went on to explain she typically sees moldy, expired food or bugs crawling in the King-Frazier Student Center Dining Hall.

Savannah State University Student Government Association President Ian Sainvil addressed the concerns in a video posted to their Instagram page on Jan. 27.

In the video, he told his fellow students “all precautions have been handled” and asked them in the post to “refrain from using social media as an outlet to expose the school in a negative way.”

More videos surfaced on social media showing similar food conditions after the Instagram video was published.

Students who spoke to News 3 say they spend between $1,500 to $2,000 a year for their meal plans.

After seeing the videos and feeling sick, however, they have resorted to going off-campus to buy food.

Martha Butso says she skips meals somedays to save the extra money her family sent to her when she told them about the food problems on-campus a few weeks ago.

“It’s been really hard on me and my family because we paid for the meal plan and when you ask for your money back, they say they can’t do that,” said Butso.

Lex Tur, another SSU student, says she brings whoever she can fit in her car on daily trips to get food off-campus.

“I’m the one in the friend group with a car,” said Tur, “so it’s been a once or twice a day thing. […] Just getting different meals and bringing stuff back for friends that might not fit in my car.”

Tur says she and her friends have individually spent over $150 every week the last few weeks on off-campus food and groceries.

A Coastal Health District spokesperson from the health department says they cannot further comment on an ongoing investigation but that more details will be available at the conclusion of the investigation.

News 3 will be meeting with SSU’s president Friday afternoon to further discuss the matter.