Health department: Bat found at Savannah State tested positive for rabies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bat found on campus at Savannah State University this week has tested positive for rabies, health officials said.

According to the Chatham County Health Department (CCHD), the bat was found Tuesday morning on the back porch of the College of Business Administration building.

It was taken to a local veterinarian’s office and tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who recalls handling a bat on or around Feb. 18 is urged to call CCHD’s Environmental Health Office at 912-356-2160.

According to CCHD, the Environmental Health Office is working closely with administrators at Savannah State to identify any affected students and determine what treatment would be needed, including post-exposure rabies vaccinations.

“Rabies is a fatal disease. However, proper treatment can prevent humans from developing rabies even after exposure to an infected animal,” CCHD said. “Any student who had contact with the bat will be given information about the treatments needed to stay safe.”

If an animal ever bites you, CCHD says to seek medical care immediately and contact Chatham County Health Services at 912-652-6575 and their Environmental Health Office at 912-356-2160.

Here is some additional information from the health department concerning rabies and how to protect yourself: