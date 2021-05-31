Health and Wellness: Reducing social media stress

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experts say social media can affect your mental health and certain areas of your life.

Social media screen time and influence was the focus of WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw’s Health and Wellness session Saturday morning.

Students in Savannah State University’s educational talent search program learned how to use self control to reduce anxiety and stress often caused by social media.

Dr. Dawn Tyus taught a lesson encouraging the students to set more personal life goals when using social media.

“If you know that you want to be a CEO or you want to be a COO, but you know you want to be in the business sector,” explained Dr. Tyusm “One of the healthy ways is to start following influencers, people who are doing it right in that space right. So you’re spending time on social media, but you’re learning in the process.”

In addition, Dr. Tyus gave the students tools to promote mindfulness.