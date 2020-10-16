LIVE: Health and Human Services officials, Kemp visit Savannah site conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The site of COVID-19 vaccine trial in Savannah is getting a visit from state and federal officials on Friday.

United States Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan and Deputy Surgeon Gen. Erica Schwartz will be visiting Meridian Clinical Research with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

WSAV NOW will stream their visit live on this page around 1 p.m.

The group will tour the facility and participate in a roundtable discussion with Meridian leadership and staff.

Meridian has been conducting experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials in the Hostess City. It’s supported by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to accelerate the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.

Doctors at the facility tell News 3 the vaccine study has been going well so far, with no serious side effects that would cause them to pause the trial. The goal is to have a vaccine by year’s end.